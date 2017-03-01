Laois release statement over Treasurer comments 01 March 2017





O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Laois GAA have been forced to release a statement distancing themselves from their treasurer Kieran Leavy’s comments last week.

Leavy’s remark that ‘there is a war coming’ hit national headlines as he stated that young players will eventually have to choose between playing GAA or other sports.

The Laois County Board released a statement in the aftermath of the controversy stating that they are not against GAA players playing other sports.

The statement read: “Laois GAA and Laois County Executive are not against any other sports, or sporting organisations.

“Mr Leavy’s comments were his personal held beliefs and he was not speaking on behalf of the Laois County Board.”

The Portarlington GAA club also released a statement stating that they had a good working relationship with other sports clubs in the town.

Leavy admitted on Newstalk’s Off the Ball sports show that maybe he could have chosen his words more wisely, but added that he felt that the situation was growing into a major issue.