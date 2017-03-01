Team news: Cuala star Con named to start for Dubs U21s 01 March 2017





Cuala's Con O'Callaghan.

Con O'Callaghan has been named in the Dublin team for tonight's Leinster U21FC quarter-final clash against Westmeath.

Despite having an All-Ireland senior hurling final to prepare for with his club Cuala, O'Callaghan is set to line out at centre-forward for Dessie Farrell's Dubs in their provincial title defence opener at Lakepoint Park, Mullingar (throw-in 7.30pm).

The Dalkey dual-star is one of eight players in the side that started last year's minimum margin defeat to Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final. Full-back Cillian O'Shea, half-back line trio Shane Clayton, Sean McMahon and Brian Howard, midfielder Andy Foley and wing-forwards Glenn O'Reilly and Colm Basquel are the other survivors from the 1-15 to 1-14 loss to the eventual outright winners in Tullamore.

Dublin (U21FC v Westmeath): Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Cillian O'Shea, Darren Byrne; Shane Clayton, Sean McMahon, Brian Howard; Andy Foley, Donal McIlgorm; Glenn O'Reilly, Con O'Callaghan, Colm Basquel; Chris Sallier, Aaron Byrne, Tom Fox.