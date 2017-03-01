GPA rejects claims it took its eye off the ball in 'Super 8' debate 01 March 2017





GPA CEO Dermot Earley speaks at GAA Congress.

©INPHO/James Crombie. GPA CEO Dermot Earley speaks at GAA Congress.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The GPA has come out fighting against accusations that it failed to properly consult with players in advance of the debate on the 'Super 8' motion which received the green light at Congress.

The player body's Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley was one of the few dissenting voices to the plan at Croke Park last Saturday but questions have been raised as to why they waited until last Thursday before releasing a statement outlining that 70% of their membership was opposed to the Padraic Duffy backed motion.

They have since been accused of taking their eye off the ball during the consultation process but issued a statement last night refuting these claims...

“The Gaelic Players Association would like to clarify a number of points made in the wake of last weekend’s GAA Congress and the passing of Motion 4.

“The GPA has engaged extensively with our members with regard to competition reform over the past 18 months in the form of surveys, squad meetings, regional workshops, the establishment of a steering group of current and former players and through a multitude of communications providing information and seeking input and feedback at various junctures.

“The most recent consultation with all inter-county squads was to ascertain a consensus as to how the sole GPA vote at Congress would be employed.

“Over 70% of squads expressed a wish to vote against this proposal. The reasons for the player opposition to this proposal have already been outlined.

“Following the initial release of the ‘GAA’s Proposal on The Revised Format of the All-Ireland Championships’ last year, the Players' body actively sought opinions of all squads and reconvened the steering group who considered the proposals.

“It should also be noted that following extensive work in bringing forward a new competitions model, the Players' own proposals were dismissed by the GAA partly on the basis that they contained more games.

“While the players' body accepts the decision of Congress, we will continue to consult with all inter-county players whose views will determine the next course of action for the GPA in relation to structures in both hurling and football. The players’ views will also be represented through the GAA/GPA Player Policy Forum, a newly established committee arising from the 2016 GAA/GPA Agreement.

“The following is an outline of the GPA engagement with players on competition structure reform over the past 18 months: