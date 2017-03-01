Creedon: we're in a dogfight 01 March 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/Presseye. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Presseye.

Avoiding relegation is now Laois’ main priority according to their manager Peter Creedon.

Last weekend’s defeat to Tipperary was their second of the Division Three campaign as they prepare to face Sligo at the weekend.

Creedon told the Leinster Express that a vast improvement is needed if they are to avoid the drop.

“We’re in a dogfight now and we’ve got to work harder, Division 4 could be beckoning if we don’t get ourselves together and get going,” said Creedon.

“Our score difference is going against us. We’ll have to get to seven points to be certain, we can still get to ten points of course in the league, and once it is there mathematically, that’s what you have to chase.”

