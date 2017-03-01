'It is what it is' 01 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Sligo manager Niall Carew.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Sligo manager Niall Carew admitted that it was very disappointing to lose to Antrim, but stressed they must refocus for Laois at the weekend.

This was the Saffrons first win of the campaign, while Sligo went into the game full of confidence having defeated Tipperary in the previous round.

The defeat sets their promotion hopes back and Carew stressed to the Sligo Champion that a win against Laois on Sunday is a must.

“It is what it is,” stated Carew. “We have to regroup and get ready for Sunday. We have to try and focus on that.

“It is a quick turnaround but I think that’s the best for us on dealing with the hangover after Antrim. Sometimes having a game come quickly is better as you can’t let defeats play on your mind too much.”

Carew knows that Laois will provide them with a stern test even though they are currently sitting bottom of the table.

“They had a good result beating Armagh away from home and last weekend the scoreline didn’t really reflect their performance against Tipperary.”