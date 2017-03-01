Midlanders remain grounded 01 March 2017





Emmett McDonnell.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Emmett McDonnell.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Five points from a possible six have Westmeath in a good position heading into round four of the NFL Division Four campaign, but selector Emmett McDonnell stressed they are not getting carried away.

This Sunday, the Lake County head for Fraher Field where they will take on third placed Waterford and a win for the Deise would see them leapfrog Westmeath into second place in the division.

Despite their impressive form in the campaign to date, McDonnell stressed that Westmeath have a long way to go in the campaign before any talk of promotion can be mentioned.

“We still have to take it one game at a time,” said McDonnell. “It’s a long journey down to Waterford next weekend.

“We will prepare well this week. We know it won’t be easy, but hopefully we’ll do a good job down there.”