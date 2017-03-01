Keane welcomes 'Dublin juggernaut' 01 March 2017





Westmeath manager John Keane.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Westmeath manager John Keane.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Westmeath under-21 joint-manager John Keane admits that they have little time to focus on Dublin ahead of tonight’s (Wednesday) Leinster football championship quarterfinal at Lakepoint Park, Mullingar.

Last Wednesday night, the Lake County dug deep to see off old rivals Meath in a compelling fixture and the ‘prize’ for that win is a clash against the Dubs.

Keane admitted to the Westmeath Examiner that Dublin have had more time to prepare for this game, but he stressed that the players are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Their manager, Dessie Farrell, would be researching different things,” said Keane. “We were focused on Meath and we have since done our homework on Dublin.

“Hopefully, we can add whatever we can to what we know already. The Dublin juggernaut is coming down.”