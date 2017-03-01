Harrison ready to fight for place 01 March 2017





Mayo's Brendan Harrison.

Mayo defender Brendan Harrison returned to the fold in the win over Roscommon last weekend and is determined to retain his place.

Two thousand and sixteen was a momentous year for the 24-year-old as he not only became a regular in the side, but earned an All-Star for his performances during the campaign.

However last November, Harrison was forced to undergo surgery on a niggling hip injury and he has only just returned to full fitness.

Introduced as a substitute, Harrison managed to get forward and kick two points as Mayo saw off the Rossies and he stressed to the Western People that keeping his place was his priority.

“There’s no such thing as nailing down your jersey yet. There’s a lot of competition there, which is good, it’s what you want in a squad,” said Harrison.

He added: “My aim is to get back into the starting team. That was my first game back, so if I can just try and improve this over the week and maybe even get a little more game time next week. I’ll just settle back down and try to improve again.”