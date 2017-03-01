Mayo plan for Centre of Excellence 01 March 2017





A general view of MacHale Park, Castlebar.

The Mayo County Board are set to sit down with Croke Park officials and discuss the possibility of developing a Centre of Excellence in the county.

Already, the county board have ear-marked a greenfield site at Craggagh between Kiltimagh and Balla for development.

It is proposed to construct five pitches and all the necessary amenities at the site in order to cope with the various county teams and development squads.

The Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence is based in Mayo, but the county have limited access to there and Mayo chairman Mike Connelly stressed to the Western People that they need their own facility.

“In MacHale Park, we have one pitch that’s not full size and one full-sized pitch and we are supposed to give 250 to Castlebar Mitchels. They are entitled to that but it’s not always available. We’re under major pressure,” said Connelly.

“At the end of the day we’re trying to get facilities for county managers at senior, under-21 and other levels in hurling and football. They are looking for pitches on a regular basis, two nights a week.”

He added: “We have invested in coaches and the next step is to have the facilities to make sure we deliver.”