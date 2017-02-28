Wicklow-Louth Leinster U21 game moved to Abbotstown 28 February 2017





The rearranged Leinster U21FC first round game between Wicklow and Louth will now be played in Abbotstown.

Originally scheduled for Baltinglass, Wednesday night's game was meant to be played last week but was postponed at the last moment due to heavy rain. With similarly inclement weather forecast over the next 24-hours, Leinster Council have been proactive and switched the game to the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown.

Throw in is at 7.30pm.