A fitting tribute to 'Heffo' 28 February 2017





Kevin Heffernan and Dublin Firemen with the Sam Maguire Kevin Heffernan and Dublin Firemen with the Sam Maguire

A new exhibition at the Little Museum of Dublin is dedicated to the late Kevin ‘Heffo’ Heffernan.

Heffo's Army – The Rise of Dublin GAA will run at The Little Museum of Dublin from March 2nd until May 28th.



Curated by Mark Duncan and Paul Rouse (co-authors of ‘The GAA - A People’s History), the exhibition plots the story of the GAA and its roots in Dublin from the early 20th century through to today, focusing on the galvanising effect of the Dublin team under the iconic Kevin Heffernan in the 1970s.

Dublin’s role in the GAA, its population growth and urbanisation of the city, as well as a huge upsurge in fan culture had a transformative effect on the GAA as well as the capital.

Combining archival photography, television footage from RTÉ Archives and fan and player memorabilia, the exhibition looks at all these aspects of an incredible period and the hugely positive legacy that the GAA in Dublin enjoys today.