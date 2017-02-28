O'Rourke pleased that Jack's back 28 February 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke was delighted with Jack McCarron's contribution against Kerry on Sunday.

A late addition to the starting XV, McCarron notched 1-3 as the Farney County reigned in Killarney, much to his manager's approval.

“It’s something we are trying to improve all the time,” O’Rourke told The Irish Examiner. “It has been levelled against us we are relying too much on Conor [McManus] and I suppose the limelight does fall on him.

"I’m delighted for Jack who has struggled with injuries. The last couple of years he’s worked really hard on his own and we got him back in on Sunday and he showed his quality with the goal.

“It’s just trying to take some of the emphasis off Conor. It means defences have to think about other players as well it makes things easier for everyone.”