Cavanagh: Red Hands "very well resourced"

28 February 2017

Sean Cavanagh leads out Tyrone.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Captain Sean Cavanagh insists that Tyrone's ambitions are not being hampered by a lack of funding.

An anonymous Red Hands footballer sent an email to NewsTalk last week revealing that the players had been asked to cough up £15 each for training equipment and said that an "ongoing battle" over funds was hurting the team. Twenty-four counties spent more than Tyrone on team preparations in 2016.

However, former Footballer of the Year Cavanagh has come out firmly on the side of the County Board, releasing a statement this afternoon, revealing:

"On behalf of the Tyrone senior football squad [2017], I wish to make it known that we are very well resourced by the county board, Club Tyrone and our other sponsors and brand partners.

"Yes, there were some issues of a minor nature but these matters are being addressed. We are most grateful for the continued support of the county board, Club Tyrone and our other generous sponsors."




