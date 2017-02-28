McKernan hopes Down can kick on 28 February 2017





They got the monkey off their backs on Saturday night and Kevin McKernan hopes Down's footballers can now build up a head of steam.

Victory over Meath ended the Mourne County's 22-month wait for a competitive victory and McKernan is urging his team-mates to carry that momentum into the remainder of their Division Two campaign:

“A lot of boys came into the panel last year, that's their first win so hopefully they get used to it,” the Burren clubman told The Irish News.

“It's positive now but straight away we're looking at the amount of wides we had, balls into the ‘keeper's hands and goal chances. It could have been a whole lot more comfortable.

“I'd say there would be very few counties in the country would have the turnover of players we've had in the past two or three years and when you're throwing a lad into Division One football last year, it's sink or swim stuff.

“It can be hard to turn the wheel the other way but you just have to grind it out. Every week we were just trying to pick it up and pick it up, it was pretty demoralising. But we've shaken it off our back and hopefully we can move on from here.”