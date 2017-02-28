Rochford relishing Dubs test 28 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Stephen Rochford is looking forward to taking his Mayo side back to Croke Park this weekend.

With last year's All-Ireland finalists currently sharing second place on the Division One table after three rounds of games, Saturday's match at HQ is beautifully set up.

“We really look forward to going to Croke Park each and every time we get the opportunity,” Rochford told The Mayo News. “It is a massive challenge ... but it is one we are positive about, and we will look forward to it.”

Reflecting on Saturday's comfortable victory over Roscommon, the Mayo boss added: “We kicked 15 wides they are after telling me. I would have probably thought for the vast majority of the 35 minutes of the first half we played well. In the second half we were coming in spurts, we would drive on with maybe two scores, but we let Roscommon back with a score.

"I’d like us to be little bit more consistent in that aspect, but you know, over the course of the 70 minutes we got 20 scores and ... 15 wides. We obviously retained a good amount of ball, so we’re certainly on a positive trend.”