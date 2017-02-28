CPA membership soars during weekend of discontent 28 February 2017





Club Players Association executive member Aaron Kernan, Secretary Declan Brennan and Chairman Michael Briody

The Club Players Association's ranks were bolstered by close to 3,000 as the spectre of the Super 8 moved closer to becoming a reality.

While Congress was rubber-stamping a three-year trial period for the controversial new football championship format, there was a sense of mobilising of troops with interest in the new club players' representive body peaking.

Club players are the ones who would be affected most by the drastic changes to the latter stages of the intercounty championship, but their request to the GAA to 'park' the proposal for championship reform fell on deaf ears.

According to The Irish Independent, CPA membership rocketed by almost 3,000 to close to 25,000 over the weekend. The body has made no official comment since the new quarter-final round-robin series was passed but their next statement will be very interesting, indeed.