Ex-Rossies boss slams McStay 28 February 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

©INPHO/Presseye. Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.©INPHO/Presseye.

Former Roscommon manager Gay Sheerin has questioned Kevin McStay's decision to stay on at the helm.

Speaking to Shannonside Radio about the team's poor start to 2017 and the absence of key men like Niall Daly and Neil Collins, Sheerin suggested that there should be a native in charge:

"It's wrong and it shouldn't happen - and I'm laying the blame at Kevin McStay's door. When you look down on the sideline and you don't see a Roscommon person there. . . if there was a Roscommon person there a lot of those players wouldn't have walked.

"Fergal O'Donnell got a lot of abuse last year, and I questioned a lot of Fergal's tactics, but at the same time Fergal is a Roscommon man and wants Roscommon lads playing and they would be down on the bench or playing, and they're not.

"The retired lads, there's nothing you can do about that but the other guys who aren't involved in the panel, they aren't involved for a reason and I'd like to know what the reason is.

"I'm going back to the 49% that the chairman quoted - there was a 51% vote of confidence in Kevin McStay. If Kevin McStay had any sense ... I don't know much about him but I do know he hasn't got experience of managing at intercounty level. If you were going into a job and 49% of the panel said 'we don't have confidence in you', would you take the job?"