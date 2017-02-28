Four clubs chasing camogie history 28 February 2017





The Club Finals will also include mini-games throughout the afternoon, with 12 different clubs from across Ireland taking part.

At the lauch were Louise Dougan, (Slaughtneil), Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields), Niamh Quirke (Myshall) and Ciara McGready (Eglish) The Club Finals will also include mini-games throughout the afternoon, with 12 different clubs from across Ireland taking part.At the lauch were Louise Dougan, (Slaughtneil), Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields), Niamh Quirke (Myshall) and Ciara McGready (Eglish)

* Finals set to be streamed live online

* 4 first-time Finalists in action

This year’s AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships Finals will see history being made as four outstanding teams are looking to win their first All-Ireland titles at both Intermediate and Senior levels respectively. The AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships Finals will take place at Croke Park on Sunday March 5th, and this year’s Senior Final will see Sarsfields from Galway taking on Slaughtneil from Derry, while the Intermediate Final will feature Eglish of Tyrone and Myshall from Carlow.

Club Championships sponsor AIB are delighted to announce that Camogie fans can now look forward to viewing the final instalments of the Intermediate and Senior All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships live online via aib.ie/gaa and on the AIB YouTube channel for the very first time.

Four outstanding teams from Carlow, Derry, Galway and Tyrone will compete in what is the pinnacle of the AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Championships, Camogie fans can now follow every minute of the nail biting action online and witness who is #TheToughest thanks to Club Championships sponsor AIB who recently teamed up with innovative TV service LocalStreaming.club

To celebrate the occasion, the Camogie Association have announced a range of Juvenile Group Ticket Offer and are urging families and sports fans to come out and support the women taking part in the All-Ireland Club Finals. The Juvenile Group Ticket Offer provides two free adult tickets for every ten juvenile tickets purchased.

The Club Finals will also include mini-games throughout the afternoon, with 12 different clubs from across Ireland taking part.

Speaking at the launch Camogie Association President, Catherine Neary said: “The level of dedication and commitment exemplified by the players from all four clubs in pursuit of All-Ireland glory must be acknowledged and commended.

“The Club Championships are undoubtedly one of the toughest competitions to win and occupy a special place in the hearts of all Gaelic Games followers. The club is where it all begins and on March 5th communities will unite behind their sides as they represent their parishes on the biggest sporting stage in Croke Park on what is a very special occasion.”

Maol Muire Tynan, Head of Public Affairs, AIB commented: “As long-standing supporters to the Club Championships, AIB would like to congratulate these four outstanding clubs on reaching this final stage of the Intermediate and Senior Camogie Club Championships. Everything begins in the club. The passion and commitment shown from the players and supporters throughout the Club Championships is exceptional, something we in AIB are very proud to be associated with.”

Tynan continued "This is AIB’s fifth year as Camogie Club Championships sponsor and we are truly delighted to support such a fantastic sport. AIB are very excited to team up with innovative TV service LocalStreaming.club to stream all the live action from Croke Park to Camogie fans across the world for the very first time.”

Tickets for the AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Finals on March 5th can be purchased from www.tickets.ie or via selected SuperValu & Centra outlets nationwide.

The Juvenile Group Ticket Offer can be purchased via www.camogie.ie or by calling 01 8658658.

Tickets will also be available to purchase outside the ground at Croke Park on the day of the Finals.

Senior Final

Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry)

Throw-in: 3.15pm

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

Standby/Line: Cathal Egan (Cork)

Line: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

4th Official: Paul Ryan (Kildare)

5th Official: Mike Sheehan (Cork)

Intermediate Final

Eglish (Tyrone) v Myshall (Carlow)

Throw-in: 1.30pm

Referee: Fintan McNamara (Clare)

Standby/Line: Andrew Larkin (Cork)

Line: Paul Ryan (Kildare)

4th Official: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

5th Official: Mike Sheehan (Cork)

#TheToughest