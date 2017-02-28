Spirit shone through - McGlynn 28 February 2017





Dublin's John Small and Michael Darragh MacAuley with Frank McGlynn of Donegal

©INPHO Dublin's John Small and Michael Darragh MacAuley with Frank McGlynn of Donegal©INPHO

Frank McGlynn says Donegal's spirit "shone through at the end of the game" against Dublin.

The hosts notched the last two points in Ballybofey on Sunday to claim a deserved draw with the holders and veteran campaigner McGlynn had some kind words for the younger lads in the Tir Chonaill set-up:

"Not a lot of people gave us a chance because we had such a young team out," McGlynn told The Irish Daily Mirror. "In fairness, some of those young boys showed there how much it means to them and how much they want to play for Donegal, so it's positive on that front.

"They all have good experience of playing together with minor groups and U21 groups and I suppose that spirit has been built over a few years.

"It shone through at the end of the game, especially when we conceded the goal in the second half. We responded well and kept chipping away."