Murphy hails Donegal midfield 28 February 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Donegal's Michael Murphy.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Michael Murphy felt Donegal's new-look midfield acquitted itself very well against Dublin.

Jason McGee and Ciaran Thompson performed superbly in direct opposition to two of Ireland's finest as Donegal held the All-Ireland champions to a draw at Ballybofey on Sunday:

"Jason McGee, from training along with him for the last number of months, he has all the attributes to becoming a brilliant player and he really showed it," Murphy told The Irish News.

"He was up against Brian Fenton and Michael Darragh Macauley and he acquitted himself very well and he has that ability to get forward and he did that for the goal. And Ciaran Thompson is a brilliant footballer and has that scoring power that you would need.

"A lot these young fellows have come through experiences from Croke Park and elsewhere but from this draw there are a number of things that we as individuals have to work on and as a group also. It was not a performance by any manner or means that we would be happy with".