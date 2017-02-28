Biggest, strongest panels to benefit - McGleenan 28 February 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Mattie McGleenan says teams with "the biggest and strongest panel will come through" the Super 8s.

The Cavan manager believes that being asked to play so many games in such a short space of time would take its toll on counties with small pools of players:

“You have three huge games in three weeks,” the former Tyrone forward told The Belfast Telegraph. “What sort of toll is that going to take on your players at that particular time? I come from a club background. What is left from those players, even mentally, after those three games? What have they left to bring back to the football club?

“I know from my learning curve, an issue with the Scotstown lads coming back out of the county after Longford beat them last year — they weren’t ready to play in a championship game for Scotstown. They needed two weeks to rest, give their bodies a chance.

“The county team that has the most and the biggest and strongest panel will come through that situation. In my book, that is straightforward.”