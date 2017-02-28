"Hopefully we can win the All-Ireland with €400-and-whatever-thousand against the €1.6m" 28 February 2017





Tyrone's Ronan McNamee.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tyrone's Ronan McNamee.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Full back Ronan McNamee concedes that lack of spending is probably hampering Tyrone's chances of regaining the Sam Maguire Cup.

The €484,127 spent on the Red Hands in 2016 is dwarfed by the outlays of Mayo (€1.63m), Dublin (€1.51m), Galway (€1.36m), Tipperary (€1.1m) and Donegal (€900,000) and it has also emerged that the Tyrone players were recently asked to make a donation of £15 each towards training equipment including a foam roller and resistance bands:

"The more money that would be pressed into teams, I would imagine, it would benefit them more," McNamee is quoted in The Irish Independent. "It would have to for training weekends, for equipment, for whatever it is. I would agree with it to a certain extent.

"Money is not everything but it would damn help. So if other teams are at the top of the pile, spending €1.6m, they're spending it for a reason. They're not just flaunting it about. Dublin are spending it, the top hurling teams are spending it, it must come to some use.

"We had saved money on the year before. Don't get me wrong, when we go away we're treated well but I don't know what Mayo would be doing.

"Hopefully we can go and win the All-Ireland with 400-and whatever it is, against the €1.6m, but I'd imagine if €1.6m was being spent on a county team it would be towards something beneficial, it wouldn't just be blowing money here and there."