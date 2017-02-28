Magee expects players strike over Super 8 28 February 2017





Wicklow manager Johnny Magee talks to his players.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wicklow manager Johnny Magee talks to his players.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wicklow manager Johnny Magee has warned that GAA players might go on strike in response to the introduction of the impending Super 8 championship structure.

Even though the GPA is strongly opposed to the contentious format, it was voted in at Congress by 76% of delegates and a three-year trial period is due to commence in the summer of 2018:

"What do they really expect up in Croke Park?," the former Dublin midfielder asked The Irish Examiner. "The word strike might sound very strong but at the end of the day the players have voiced their opinion and it’s not been listened to. And this is not once, it’s happened two years in a row that the GPA has been ignored.

"I feel the players have been disrespected once too often. If I was still a player, my opinion would be that I will go on strike because that’s twice now they haven’t listened to us.

"I can’t see it ending in a nice way. And it’s not going to be the fault of players. They feel they’ve voiced their opinion twice now and been shot down. So where does it end?

"Something has to change. It keeps going round in circles but at the end of the day it’s not going to solve anything."