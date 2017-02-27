Ex-Wexford boss Dunne takes over Dublin side 27 February 2017





Liam Dunne when in charge of Wexford.

Former Wexford hurling boss Liam Dunne has taken over the managerial reins of Dublin club Ballinteer St John’s.

The former Model County All-Ireland winner vacated his post with the Slayneysiders last season after five years in charge, with Davy Fitzgerald succeeding him in the role last October.

The three-time All Star is now set to bring his wealth of experience to the capital with Marlay Park-based St John’s, who suffered league relegation under ex-Kildare manager Brian Lawlor last year.

The Ballinteer club did retain their senior ‘A’ championship status with a play-off win over St Pat’s, Palmerstown, despite some heavy round robin defeats to All-Ireland finalists Cuala, Kilmacud Crokes and St Vincent’s.