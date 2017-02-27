Ex-Wexford boss Dunne takes over Dublin side

27 February 2017

Liam Dunne when in charge of Wexford.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Former Wexford hurling boss Liam Dunne has taken over the managerial reins of Dublin club Ballinteer St John’s.

The former Model County All-Ireland winner vacated his post with the Slayneysiders last season after five years in charge, with Davy Fitzgerald succeeding him in the role last October.

The three-time All Star is now set to bring his wealth of experience to the capital with Marlay Park-based St John’s, who suffered league relegation under ex-Kildare manager Brian Lawlor last year.

The Ballinteer club did retain their senior ‘A’ championship status with a play-off win over St Pat’s, Palmerstown, despite some heavy round robin defeats to All-Ireland finalists Cuala, Kilmacud Crokes and St Vincent’s.




