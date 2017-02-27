HS football team of the week 27 February 2017





Kerry and Monaghan supporters arrive at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney for their side's Allianz FL clash.

The third round of Allianz FL action threw up many fine individual performances, here's our team of the week...



1. David Clarke (Mayo)



Roscommon failed to find a way past the Mayo shot stopper who pulled off two fantastic first-half saves.





2. Mark McCallon (Westmeath)



The Garrycastle clubman enjoyed a fine outing in the Lake County's convincing 2-18 to 1-9 Division 4 victory over Leitrim.



3. Neil McGee (Donegal)



The teak tough defender did a fine job of marshalling the Donegal defence against the much vaunted Dublin attacking division.





4. Ollie Lyons (Kildare)



The Lilywhites suffered their first defeat of the Division 2 campaign in Celtic Park but no finger of blame can be pointed in the direction of their number four.



5. Patrick McBride (Antrim)



The St John's player made the scoresheet with a point as the Saffrons collected their first points of the Division 3 campaign at Sligo's expense.





6. Gareth Bradshaw (Galway)



Clare played second fiddle to the Tribesmen in Pearse Stadium and Bradshaw finished as the home side's joint top scorer with 1-2.



7. Caolan Mooney (Down)



The former Aussie Rules man and his Down team-mates breathed a sigh of relief at the end of their Division 2 clash against Meath as they brought their losing run to an end.





8. Michael Murphy (Donegal)



Displayed nerves of steel to convert the equalising free and he exerted a major influence throughout the Ballybofey contest.



9. Brian Fenton (Dublin)



The athletic midfielder covered plenty of ground as the metropolitans extended their unbeaten sequence to 32 games.





10. James Kielt (Derry)



The Oak Leafers pulled off an upset on home turf when lowering the Lilywhites' flag and Kielt contributed 0-9 to their cause.



11. Cillian O'Connor (Mayo)



O'Connor was Roscommon's main tormentor-in-chief and top scored for Stephen Rochford's men with 1-4.





12. Gavin Doogan (Monaghan)



The hard-working half-forward scored Monaghan's all-important second goal in Fitzgerald Stadium.



13. Niall Coakley (Cork)



The Rebel County reignited their promotion drive with a eight point win over Fermanagh and Coakley led the way with 1-4.





14. Jack McCarron (Monaghan)



The talented Monaghan forward's progress has been hampered by injury but he showed what he is capable of with 1-3 (1-2 from play) against the Kingdom.



15. Ryan Burns (Louth)



The Division 3 pacesetters made it three wins from as many outings against Offaly and Burns hit the Faithful County for 2-3.