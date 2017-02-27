Mixed fortunes for high scoring McCarron siblings
27 February 2017
Monaghan's Jack McCarron beats Mark Griffin of Kerry to the ball.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Yesterday was a day that the McCarron family of Monaghan won't forget in a hurry.
Up and coming Farney star Jack McCarron put his recent injury woes behind him to play a starring role in the 2-8 to 1-10 Allianz FL Division 1 victory in Fitzgerald Stadium.
The full-forward registered 1-3 for Malachy O'Rourke's side but his sister Ellen went 1-2 better as she helped herself to 2-5 against the Kingdom.
Ellen McCarron in action for Monaghan against Kerry.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.
But, unfortunately from Ellen's perspective, it wasn't enough to prevent her team from falling to a 2-9 to 3-11 loss.
Regardless of the results, their father Ray must be very proud to see his children follow in his footsteps.
Ray was, of course, a Monaghan star of the eighties and nineties and accumulated two Ulster SFC, one NFL and an All-Star award during his illustrious career.