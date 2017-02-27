McConville: GPA too late with 'Super 8' opposition 27 February 2017





Former Armagh forward Oisin McConville says the Gaelic Players’ Association “completely slept in” when it came to voicing their opposition against the new ‘Super 8’ initiative.

The new format, which will see the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals being replaced by a round-robin series, was passed at Congress on Saturday with 76% of the vote from delegates.

GPA CEO Dermot Earley spoke out against the changes on behalf of the players’ body, but McConville says its opposition to the motion arrived too late.

“The GPA have completely slept in on this," the Crossmaglen man said on the RTÉ Sport GAA podcast.

“This is something that has been in the public domain for some time, so if they are so dead against it, to come six days before and say we are not happy with it, that’s just not good enough.”

He added: “We spent the last ten to 12 years crying out for change. We got change and we’re still crying about it.

“I understand a lot of where the complaints are coming from. The document that Paraic Duffy put together was a pretty conclusive document and a lot of people contributed to that document.

“When I read it, I felt that if we brought in the majority of those things then we would have a major sea change. But what we have done is picked little bits and pieces and a lot of them are contentious.

“The most contentious is the fact that we are going to have a round-robin system for the quarter-finals. It is going to give the bigger counties a major advantage.”