'We deserved that bit of luck' - McGuckin

27 February 2017

Derry manager Damian Barton with assistant manager Brian McGuckin.
©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Derry assistant manager Brian McGuckin says yesterday’s late win over Kildare marked a change in their fortunes thus far this season.

The Oak Leafers snatched a 1-18 to 1-17 victory over the Lilywhites at Celtic Park, where Emmett McGuckin fisted home a controversial goal in the third minute of injury-time.

Lilywhites boss Cian O’Neill lamented referee Sean Hurson’s decision not to award a free out for what he felt was a foul on goalkeeper Mark Donnellan, but McGuckin’s goal stood and his namesake Brian felt it was well deserved.

“We played reasonably well in the first-half but we were disappointed with the goal that went in,” he told The Irish News.

“We got off to a scintillating start to the second-half. I think we scored seven points in nine minutes. That gave us a fantastic foothold.

“We deserved that bit of luck at the end. It’s been luck that’s been evading us this season.”




