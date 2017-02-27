'We deserved that bit of luck' - McGuckin
27 February 2017
Derry manager Damian Barton with assistant manager Brian McGuckin.
©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.
Derry assistant manager Brian McGuckin says yesterday’s late win over Kildare marked a change in their fortunes thus far this season.
The Oak Leafers snatched a 1-18 to 1-17 victory over the Lilywhites at Celtic Park, where Emmett McGuckin fisted home a controversial goal in the third minute of injury-time.
Lilywhites boss Cian O’Neill lamented referee Sean Hurson’s decision not to award a free out for what he felt was a foul on goalkeeper Mark Donnellan, but McGuckin’s goal stood and his namesake Brian felt it was well deserved.
“We played reasonably well in the first-half but we were disappointed with the goal that went in,” he told The Irish News.
“We got off to a scintillating start to the second-half. I think we scored seven points in nine minutes. That gave us a fantastic foothold.
“We deserved that bit of luck at the end. It’s been luck that’s been evading us this season.”