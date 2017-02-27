Details confirmed for All-Ireland club finals 27 February 2017





Cuala fans celebrate after their side's All-Ireland club SHC semi-final victory over Slaughtneil at the Athletic Grounds.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Cuala fans celebrate after their side's All-Ireland club SHC semi-final victory over Slaughtneil at the Athletic Grounds.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

The GAA have confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland club senior hurling and football finals taking place at Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

Cuala’s win over Slaughtneil on Saturday in the hurling semi-final ensured that the two finals wouldn’t be played on different days with the Derry champions having already secured their berth in the football decider.

Cuala will be the first Dublin side to play in the hurling final as they take on Ballyea of Clare, who are also competing in their first final, with throw-in scheduled for 3pm.

In the football final, Slaughtneil take on Kerry’s Dr Crokes at 5pm as the former look to go one better than they did two years ago when they were beaten by Corofin (Galway) on the same stage.

March 17th will mark the third final appearance for the Munster champions, having beaten Dublin side Thomas Davis in their Croker bow back in 1992 and lost out to Armagh kingpins Crossmaglen Rangers in 2007 after a replay.

Fixture details:

Friday, March 17th

All-Ireland club SHC final

Ballyea (Clare) v Cuala (Dublin), Croke Park, 3pm

All-Ireland club SFC final

Dr Crokes (Kerry) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Croke Park, 5pm