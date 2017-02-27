Tyrone v Cavan rescheduled for Sunday week

27 February 2017

A general view of a water-logged Healy Park, Omagh before the postponed Allianz FL clash between Tyrone and Cavan.
©INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan.

The postponed Allianz Football League meeting between Tyrone and Cavan has been rescheduled for Sunday week, March 12th.

The Division 1 round three clash was called off yesterday afternoon due to a water-logged pitch at Healy Park in Omagh, with referee David Gough making the call a little over an hour before throw-in was scheduled to take place.

Throw-in for Sunday week’s game at has been scheduled for 2pm and will be a standalone fixture at Healy Park. 

Meanwhile, the Allianz Hurling League encounter between Tyrone and Donegal, which also fell victim to the weather, has been re-fixed for March 19th at the Omagh venue. 




