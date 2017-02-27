Tyrone v Cavan rescheduled for Sunday week 27 February 2017





A general view of a water-logged Healy Park, Omagh before the postponed Allianz FL clash between Tyrone and Cavan.

The postponed Allianz Football League meeting between Tyrone and Cavan has been rescheduled for Sunday week, March 12th.

The Division 1 round three clash was called off yesterday afternoon due to a water-logged pitch at Healy Park in Omagh, with referee David Gough making the call a little over an hour before throw-in was scheduled to take place.

Throw-in for Sunday week’s game at has been scheduled for 2pm and will be a standalone fixture at Healy Park.

Meanwhile, the Allianz Hurling League encounter between Tyrone and Donegal, which also fell victim to the weather, has been re-fixed for March 19th at the Omagh venue.