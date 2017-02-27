Kerry legend changes tune on Mayo 27 February 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Pat Spillane appears to have done a U-turn on his stance regarding Mayo’s senior footballers.

Three weeks ago the eight-time All-Ireland winner lambasted Stephen Rochord’s side following their first round defeat to Monaghan in Division 1 and all but wrote off their All-Ireland hopes in the stinging criticism.

However, speaking on last night’s Allianz League Sunday programme on RTE, Spillane was fulsome in his praise after watching the Westerners in their victory over Roscommon in Castlebar on Saturday night.

“After a couple of weeks ago, when I said I was worried about some of the signs from their match against Monaghan, a lot of Mayo people got their knickers a bit in a twist. So, tonight I’m not acting the Grim Reaper for Mayo football, I’m the Angel of Hope,” the Kerry man stated.

“In the first half, their forward play was brilliant, quick inter-passing, great angles of running, eight points in a row they kicked in the first half, seven different scorers.

“That’s the key in any good forward line – getting your key forward on the ball in a scoring position.

“It was men against boys – Mayo dominated from start to finish. Roscommon are relegation candidates, for definite.

“I’m praising Mayo – Sam Maguire is going home to Mayo, I’ll sing it the next night!”