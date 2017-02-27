Our decision-making was off - Fitzmaurice 27 February 2017





Kerry's Paul Murphy and Paul Geaney.

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice says his side simply weren’t good enough in yesterday’s surprise defeat to Monaghan in Killarney.

The Munster champions were toppled by the Farney men on a 2-8 to 1-10 score-line and afterwards Fitzmaurice emphasised the importance of their next game against struggling Roscommon.

“Next weekend’s game is of huge importance now as Roscommon will be scrapping for points and we must make sure that we stay ahead of them now,” the three-time All-Ireland winner told the Irish Examiner afterwards.

“Having said that, we got to the semi-finals last year on 10 points having lost the first two games and while that’s still achievable, we will be taking it one game at a time.”

He added: “We are realistic enough in the group not to be panicking. But winning is a habit and the more games you win the better.

“There’s this kind of perception at times that we don’t care about the league, that we are always looking further down the line. Of course we are always looking further down the line but we care about the league and we care about winning every game. In the last two games we were not just good enough.

“We probably did not score enough in the first-half. We had chances and we did not take them and Monaghan worked hard in the first-half. Our lads worked hard but we were a bit off in decision-making in particular.”