'Hurling will be consigned to the shadows' 27 February 2017





Ger Loughnane Ger Loughnane

Ger Loughnane believes the introduction of the new ‘Super 8’ format to the football championship next year should give hurling fans some cause for concern.

Writing in his column in today’s Irish Daily Star, the RTE pundit fears that the new three-year system will see much more attention geared towards football over hurling in the summer, with the latter being “consigned to the shadows”.

“What will happen to hurling? Next year, there will be five hurling Championship games in July and August, but 19 in football,” wrote Loughnane.

“Hurling will be consigned to the shadows. If you look at the fixtures calendar and the way it’s likely to be squeezed, you’ll probably have massive football games on the day before All-Ireland hurling semi-finals.

“So even some of hurling’s biggest days will struggle for oxygen. I don’t think many in hurling realise what is coming down the tracks.”

He added: “This move will give Gaelic football a massive profile in the summer. I don’t think may realise the impact this will have. There will be eight extra games, and they will be eight big games.

“Instead of every match being in Croke Park, you will have big games in grounds all over the country.

“There will be huge hype and colour and massive audiences on TV. The profile of football will go through the roof. In the modern world, profile is vital. Football will get a massive lift from this.”