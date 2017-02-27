GAA tweets of the week 27 February 2017





A general view of 2017 GAA Congress at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of 2017 GAA Congress at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Emotions ran high on social media over the weekend following events at the GAA's Annual Congress...

Excuse my grammar,form not great after yesterday's defeat folks. Positives-nobody died, it's just a game.

Negatives- football died #congress https://t.co/wWZtGv9m9a — Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) February 27, 2017

League Sunday could take a leaf out of tg4's book. Could be such a good show with any proper effort given amount of games — Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) February 26, 2017

Just gonna retweet this again.., change hurlers to Footballers https://t.co/MnPbqAtKSA — anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) February 26, 2017

Some of the black cards handed out this weekend are absolutely ridiculous, no common sense or consistency with decisions. — Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) February 26, 2017

Guess who's back?



At 42 years young one Ciarán McDonald is out of retirement. He just came on as a sub for Crossmolina #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/xLkldPr2BO — Mayo News - Sport (@mayonewssport) February 26, 2017

What clown needed to wait to an before throw in to decide the game wasn't going ahead. #shambles — Kyle Coney (Noney) (@kyleconey1) February 26, 2017

Massive win for down last nite, more of the same please, great to see the angry wee man @polie11 make his seasonal debut #fancypants — brendan mc veigh (@brendanmcveigh1) February 26, 2017

Phewww!!!! — Mark Poland (@polie11) February 25, 2017

Great win 4 Down. Players need a lot of credit that showed real character. Cud hav been needing 2 wins 4 promotion. #bestplayersneedtostart — Conor Laverty (@ConorLav14) February 25, 2017

Some dung coming out of the mouths of former successful county footballers ! They would have loved the super eights ! And club could wait ! — sweeper keeper (@olivermurphy4) February 26, 2017

Surely a chronic imbalance in July/Aug 2018 . 19 football games 5 hurling . How are we going to show off our sport fairly .might call it GFA — Anthony Daly (@DaloAnto) February 26, 2017

Congress' reaction today when Super 8 motion passed #GAAcongress17 pic.twitter.com/jGfBq2odFN — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) February 25, 2017

Super 8 is in what an absolute joke they just love listening to players #joke #listentoplayers — bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) February 25, 2017

Was going to hold my tongue but this beats all!! Give the GPA a new deal and create more games to pay for it, clubs worse off now than ever https://t.co/eGn6uKdGgd — Paul Browne (@browney89) February 25, 2017

Tipperary's withdrawal of the CPA recognition motion greeted by "loud applause" from Congress delegates — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) February 25, 2017

Interesting that a near triumphant sprinkling of applause broke out once the motion to recognise the club players association was withdrawn. — Mike Quirke (@Mike_Quirke) February 25, 2017

I fear massively for our Game after today..Both Club and Intercounty. #NoVoice #GAA — Mark McHugh (@MarkMcHugh1) February 25, 2017

Congress & it's delegates are detached from reality. They're being conned by the commercial arm that now runs the GAA. So sad. #elitism — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) February 25, 2017

Can't help but think there decision is based on financial motivations #baffling #clubplayersdontmatter — Wayne McNamara (@waggymc) February 25, 2017

Absolute joke about super8, all down to money and the GAAs greed. Money rules a voluntary organiation #GAAcongress17 #gaa — Ian Ryan (@ianryano89) February 25, 2017

Can't be bothered following Congress updates after super 8 is passed. 2021 before club players can get a fair deal, depressing thought. — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) February 25, 2017

RIP club football #congress — Joe McMahon (@Bigjoemc) February 25, 2017

And if the players decide to down tools? #GAACongress17 #Super8 — Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) February 25, 2017

The level of disrespect shown to both club and county GAA players today is staggering. #Congress2017 — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) February 25, 2017

Players club & county don't agree but who gives a fuck about them. It generates more & who cares about developing weaker counties. — Podge Collins (@PodgeCollins) February 25, 2017

New football structure comfortably passed (76%). Some potential great match-ups around the country in the next 3 years! #GAACongress2017 — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) February 25, 2017

I love Playing Gaelic Football, love watching Hurling.. But I hate the GAA.. — Kieran Lillis (@kieranlillis) February 25, 2017

Con has a bit of magic! What a player! @CualaCLG — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) February 25, 2017

Con O'Callaghan simply unmarkable with this much space #TheToughest — Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) February 25, 2017

Blown away by that display and the response and messages. Incredibly proud of our group, management and players. They are a special bunch. — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) February 25, 2017

My pleasure to MC @RhodeGAA dinner dance tonight but with special guests like @patjsmullen & @tomas5ky it was easy!! pic.twitter.com/ge9FBPqt2J — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) February 26, 2017

Congrats to John Horan and family @clgNaFianna @DublinGAALive @officialgaa on his success tonight. — Dessie Farrell (@DesmondF12) February 25, 2017