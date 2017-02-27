GAA tweets of the week

Emotions ran high on social media over the weekend following events at the GAA's Annual Congress...
Excuse my grammar,form not great after yesterday's defeat folks. Positives-nobody died, it's just a game.
Negatives- football died #congress https://t.co/wWZtGv9m9a
— Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) February 27, 2017
League Sunday could take a leaf out of tg4's book. Could be such a good show with any proper effort given amount of games
— Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) February 26, 2017
Just gonna retweet this again.., change hurlers to Footballers https://t.co/MnPbqAtKSA
— anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) February 26, 2017
Some of the black cards handed out this weekend are absolutely ridiculous, no common sense or consistency with decisions.
— Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) February 26, 2017
Guess who's back?
At 42 years young one Ciarán McDonald is out of retirement. He just came on as a sub for Crossmolina #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/xLkldPr2BO
— Mayo News - Sport (@mayonewssport) February 26, 2017
What clown needed to wait to an before throw in to decide the game wasn't going ahead. #shambles
— Kyle Coney (Noney) (@kyleconey1) February 26, 2017
Massive win for down last nite, more of the same please, great to see the angry wee man @polie11 make his seasonal debut #fancypants
— brendan mc veigh (@brendanmcveigh1) February 26, 2017
Phewww!!!!
— Mark Poland (@polie11) February 25, 2017
Great win 4 Down. Players need a lot of credit that showed real character. Cud hav been needing 2 wins 4 promotion. #bestplayersneedtostart
— Conor Laverty (@ConorLav14) February 25, 2017
Some dung coming out of the mouths of former successful county footballers ! They would have loved the super eights ! And club could wait !
— sweeper keeper (@olivermurphy4) February 26, 2017
Surely a chronic imbalance in July/Aug 2018 . 19 football games 5 hurling . How are we going to show off our sport fairly .might call it GFA
— Anthony Daly (@DaloAnto) February 26, 2017
Congress' reaction today when Super 8 motion passed #GAAcongress17 pic.twitter.com/jGfBq2odFN
— Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) February 25, 2017
Super 8 is in what an absolute joke they just love listening to players #joke #listentoplayers
— bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) February 25, 2017
Was going to hold my tongue but this beats all!! Give the GPA a new deal and create more games to pay for it, clubs worse off now than ever https://t.co/eGn6uKdGgd
— Paul Browne (@browney89) February 25, 2017
Tipperary's withdrawal of the CPA recognition motion greeted by "loud applause" from Congress delegates
— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) February 25, 2017
Interesting that a near triumphant sprinkling of applause broke out once the motion to recognise the club players association was withdrawn.
— Mike Quirke (@Mike_Quirke) February 25, 2017
I fear massively for our Game after today..Both Club and Intercounty. #NoVoice #GAA
— Mark McHugh (@MarkMcHugh1) February 25, 2017
#Congress2017 "LOUD NOISES"
— Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) February 25, 2017
Congress & it's delegates are detached from reality. They're being conned by the commercial arm that now runs the GAA. So sad. #elitism
— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) February 25, 2017
Can't help but think there decision is based on financial motivations #baffling #clubplayersdontmatter
— Wayne McNamara (@waggymc) February 25, 2017
Absolute joke about super8, all down to money and the GAAs greed. Money rules a voluntary organiation #GAAcongress17 #gaa
— Ian Ryan (@ianryano89) February 25, 2017
Can't be bothered following Congress updates after super 8 is passed. 2021 before club players can get a fair deal, depressing thought.
— Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) February 25, 2017
RIP club football #congress
— Joe McMahon (@Bigjoemc) February 25, 2017
And if the players decide to down tools? #GAACongress17 #Super8
— Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) February 25, 2017
The level of disrespect shown to both club and county GAA players today is staggering. #Congress2017
— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) February 25, 2017
Players club & county don't agree but who gives a fuck about them. It generates more & who cares about developing weaker counties.
— Podge Collins (@PodgeCollins) February 25, 2017
New football structure comfortably passed (76%). Some potential great match-ups around the country in the next 3 years! #GAACongress2017
— Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) February 25, 2017
I love Playing Gaelic Football, love watching Hurling.. But I hate the GAA..
— Kieran Lillis (@kieranlillis) February 25, 2017
Con has a bit of magic! What a player! @CualaCLG
— Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) February 25, 2017
Con O'Callaghan simply unmarkable with this much space #TheToughest
— Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) February 25, 2017
Blown away by that display and the response and messages. Incredibly proud of our group, management and players. They are a special bunch.
— Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) February 25, 2017
My pleasure to MC @RhodeGAA dinner dance tonight but with special guests like @patjsmullen & @tomas5ky it was easy!! pic.twitter.com/ge9FBPqt2J
— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) February 26, 2017
Congrats to John Horan and family @clgNaFianna @DublinGAALive @officialgaa on his success tonight.
— Dessie Farrell (@DesmondF12) February 25, 2017
Great news!! Well done John https://t.co/9CzOio9nga
— Jonny Cooper (@jcoops) February 24, 2017
