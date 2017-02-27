Odds: Kerry drift to 12/1 for Division 1 title 27 February 2017





Monaghan's Gavin Doogan celebrates scoring a goal against Kerry.

Kerry have drifted right out to 12/1 from 7/2 to win the Allianz Football League Division 1 after suffering a 2-08 to 1-10 defeat to Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Monaghan, who have maintained their unbeaten run, have seen their odds cut to 13/2 from 14/1.

Donegal v Dublin ended in a draw at Ballybofey which resulted in the Tir Conaill men shortening into 14/1 from 20/1 whilst title holders Dublin remain 10/11 favourites in Division One.

Galway have been cut further as Division Two favourites and are now 13/10 from 2/1 off the back of their incredible 3-13 to 1-11 win over Clare at Pearse Stadium. Clare are now 25/1 outsiders in the division, a drift from 16/1.

Derry recorded a one point win over Kildare at Celtic Park thanks to a late goal by Emmett McGuckin and have collapsed to 14/1 from 25/1 as a result. The defeat for the Lilywhites has seen them pushed out to 3/1 from 2/1.

Louth remain unbeaten in Division 3, winning three from three when they saw off Offaly 2-13 to 0-14 at O’Connor Park. The Wee County are now 9/4 favourites to win Division Three having been cut in from 4/1.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented: “Kerry’s title hopes are in doubt after suffering yet another defeat in Division One which has resulted in them drifting right the way out to 12/1 from 9/2.”

She added: “Louth are the new 9/4 Division Three favourites after their win over Offaly keeps their unbeaten streak intact and leaves the Wee County well on course for another promotion.”