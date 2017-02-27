Gavin backs 'Super 8' format 27 February 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Dublin manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has welcomed the new Super 8 championship format which was passed at Congress over the weekend.

Next year’s football championship will see the quarter-finals being replaced by a round-robin format and replays scrapped for all games bar All-Ireland and provincial finals.

While he is happy with the new structure, Gavin still feels that there needs to be more games guaranteed for teams.

"The proposals haven’t changed much,” he stated. “All any team is guaranteed is nine games in the season – seven in the normal schedule of your National Football League games, and two championship games. And that’s all we’re guaranteed. I think we all accept that isn’t good enough.

"We’re looking for strong leadership from Croke Park. I think Páraic Duffy (GAA director general) has given it in this case – as he did back in 2000 when he got the qualifiers (passed) and I do recall a lot of angst around the country about that, and that was proven a success.

"So I would hope that there’s a broader plan, and this might be a phase of that broader plan. I would hope that the Ard Stiurthoir and Croke Park would come out strongly and articulate what the vision is.”