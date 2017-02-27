No excuses from McStay 27 February 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

Roscommon boss Kevin McStay has vowed that his players will bounce back from their latest loss to Mayo at the weekend.

The Rossies shipped 1-19 from their neighbours in an eight-point defeat in Castlebar on Saturday night and their manager wasn’t offering an excuses afterwards.

“On the night, we were just overpowered, overrun, and bettered by Mayo,” McStay conceded in the Irish Examiner.

“The display by us wasn’t what we were hoping for. It was a steep learning curve tonight. You’re a realist, you always knew this was going to be an uphill struggle for us but every game still is important to us.

“There’s plenty of learning to be done in these games and, again tonight, we’d a few guys that are really moving in the right direction and a few players that didn’t quite get to the pitch of it again, so that’s stuff we’ve to go back on.

“They’re a young team and they’ll bounce back. These are some of the tough lessons you get on the route and that’s just life.”