Super 8 'a very elitist development', says McGrath 27 February 2017





Ulster manager Pete McGrath.

Pete McGrath feels the new Super 8 system brought in at Congress at the weekend will only favour bigger counties.

McGrath’s Fermanagh side went down to Cork in a 1-14 to 0-9 defeat at Pairc Ui Rinn yesterday and when asked about the new restructure for the football championship the Down man revealed his surprise at its passing.

“I’m totally against that,” McGrath told the Irish Examiner. “It’s a very elitist development and is going to take the element of the unexpected even further out of the game - the underdog’s chances are going to be reduced even further.

"It is sanitising the game too much in that sense. I was surprised that practically every county voted for it, even the smaller counties, which are the ones you’d expect are going to suffer as a result of it.”