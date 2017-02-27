What they said ... the weekend in quotes 27 February 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus poses for a photograph with a young supporter after his side's Allianz FL victory over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

“They are perfectly entitled to do that but we're not going to run the GAA by Twitter.”

Social media criticism of the GAA by players won't influence GAA director general Padraic Duffy one way or the other.

“We'll survey the whole inter-county playing body and see what they say. Let them make their decision and then we will act on their behalf. It's disappointing that the players' opinions were ignored and I think you'll see reaction over the next week.”

A storm is brewing between the Dermot Earley led GPA and the powers-that-be in Croke Park.

“I think we’re cutting off our nose to spite our face by taking the game out of the shop window for five months. I think we need more, rather than less.”

RTE pundit Pat Spillane fears gaelic games will lose ground to rugby and soccer following the decision to bring forward the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cup deciders to August.

“It has been levelled against us we are reliant too much on Conor and I suppose as a quality forward and with his free-taking the limelight does fall on him. But I'm delighted for Jack McCarron. This last couple of years he's worked really hard on his own and we got him back in today and he showed his quality with the goal, he showed great composure.”

Monaghan are more than a one trick pony according to Malachy O'Rourke.

“We are looking down rather than up now. Next weekend's game is of huge importance now as Roscommon will be scrapping for points and we must make sure that we stay ahead of them.”



Relegation is very much on the mind of Eamonn Fitzmaurice and the Kingdom after they suffered their second defeat in-a-row.

“There was a lot of speculation last week about the number of people we have at training, but the top end is 35, and this week was no different. Their commitment can't be questioned.”

Eamonn Burns and his Down players celebrated a long overdue win on Saturday night.

“There are two ways of reacting and I hope we react the right way. It's just hard to know which Meath team is going to turn up. We've got to find a bit of consistency.”

Burns' Royal County counterpart Andy McEntee will demand improvement from his troops ahead of the visit of Galway to Navan next Sunday.

“The proposals haven't changed much. All any team is guaranteed is nine games in the season. I think we all accept that isn't good enough. We're looking for strong leadership from Croke Park. I think Páraic Duffy has given it in this case - as he did back in 2000 when he got the qualifiers (passed). I recall a lot of angst around the country about that and that was proven a success.”

The 'Super 8' structure is a step in the right direction as far as Jim Gavin is concerned.

“Funny, our players were against it, they voted with the GPA against it. They just didn't want it. But I feel that you want the best teams playing against each other as often as possible. I think if we got Dublin in a quarter-final here or Mayo here or likewise us going there, I think it would be great for our supporters and very fair.”

Rory Gallagher and his Donegal players were on opposite sides of the debate.

"The Corofin lads have come back there in the last 10 days. Everybody knows that you need a strong panel. Every game so far for us, all of our subs made an impact and that's crucial as well.”

The return of the Corofin contingent strengthened Kevin Walsh's hand going into yesterday's Division 2 clash with Clare.

“There was some sloppy defending, conceded a couple of easy goals. Galway took them very well actually. But at the end of the day we got goal chances in the second-half and didn't take ours. But overall Galway were the better team and deserved their win.”

Banner County boss Colm Collins had no complaints with the final result in Salthill.

“You don't win matches when you kick as many wides as we did against Kildare and Galway, but we did settle down. Guys took good options and Niall Coakley kicked a couple of good frees to settle us back down again. They're all important scores and momentum changers.”

Cork's shot selection was much better against Fermanagh according to selector Eoin O'Neill.

“It's a bit disappointing. It is going to improve the stronger teams and the weaker teams are forgotten. There was an opportunity to benefit the so-called weaker teams but I suppose it is the first step on the ground to getting an elitist group. It is very disappointing for our GAA society and I don't think there is any place for it to be honest.”

Pat Flanagan didn't mince his words when asked his opinion on the championship changes that are coming down the line.

“My super eights is the National League, that's my feeling on it.”

The Wee County's Colin Kelly is channelling all his efforts into securing promotion to Division 2.

“First of all, a free was given out and the referee changes his mind. It's not the first time I've seen this this year. Not taking away from Derry's victory because you have to play until the final but for me it was a clear foul on the goalkeeper.”



The manner in which Derry's late smash and grab raid came about angered Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

“We really look forward to going to Croke Park each and every time that we get that opportunity. It’s a big challenge but we’re positive about it and we’ll look forward to it. We’re eager to get to six points in the league, and that’s what the focus of next week will be, regardless of who we are playing.”

Mayo's Stephen Rochford is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with the Dubs.

“On the night, we were just overpowered, overrun, and bettered by Mayo. The display by us wasn’t what we were hoping for. It was a steep learning curve tonight. You’re a realist, you always knew this was going to be an uphill struggle for us but every game still is important to us.”



Kevin McStay's native county gave his young Roscommon team a lesson on Saturday night.