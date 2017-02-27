Division 3 making Armagh stronger - McGeeney 27 February 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney believes Division 3 football has become much tougher in the space of two years.

The Orchard men scored their first win of the league campaign yesterday with a two-point victory over Longford and the former All-Ireland winning captain saw it as two precious points afterwards.

"We were in Division 3 two years back when it wouldn't have been as near as tough as it is this year,” McGeeney told RTE Sport.

"I feel my team is getting stronger, but everybody else is upping their game and know exactly what they have to do to ensure a good run in the summer.

"Louth are playing out of their skin, Tipperary had a good win last night (against Laois), Longford and Sligo are really competitive.

"No matter where we finish in the league, I think it will be good for us come championship. It's a tight division and over the past few summers we've lost more than a few tight games."