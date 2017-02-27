Video: Dubs get 'reaction'

27 February 2017

A general view of Parnell Park before the Lidl Ladies National League clash between Dublin and Donegal.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

"What we needed was a reaction and we got it" - Dublin captain Sinead Aherne speaking after her team's defeat of Donegal at Parnell Park in the Lidl National League.

The Dubs lost to Cork last week and then threw away a five-point first-half lead to go in level with Donegal. They faced a stiff breeze in the second-half but dominated the early exchanges and grabbed two crucial goals.

In the end, Dublin won by 2-17 to 3-7 and are now joint top of Division One with Cork and Galway after four rounds of the League.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




