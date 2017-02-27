Down 'intensity' delights Burns 27 February 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Down manager Eamonn Burns.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Down manager Eamonn Burns hailed his side’s “intensity” after their two-point victory over Meath on Saturday night.

The win in Newry snapped a 14-match losing streak in league and championship for the Mourne men and afterwards a relieved Burns placed the plaudits entirely on his players.

“There was plenty of intensity which was not evident in the previous two games (against Fermanagh and Clare),” he told the Irish Examiner.

“When our back was to the wall we dug in. There was a lot of speculation last week about the number of people we have at training sessions but the top end is 35, and this week was no different.

“Their commitment can’t be questioned. We kept the pressure away from the players but after the first two defeats you’re obviously looking to make some headway in your third game, which we did.”