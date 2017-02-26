LIlywhites boss vents his frustration 26 February 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill cried foul after seeing his team suffer their first Allianz FL Division 2 defeat today.

The Lilywhites were left reeling after a controversial stoppage time Emmett McGuckin goal sealed a 1-18 to 1-17 for Derry in Celtic Park.

“I'm very disappointed with the defeat but the defeat came as a result of the goal,” O'Neill remarked to RTÉ Sport.

“I'm disappointed on two levels.

“First of all, a free was given out and the referee changes his mind. It's not the first time I've seen this this year.

“Not taking away from Derry's victory because you have to play until the final but for me it was a clear foul on the goalkeeper.

“The player got the ball cleanly but followed through and rifled the keeper into the net.

“If that was a midfielder catching a ball and his opponent fired him to the ground in the middle of the pitch, that's a free.

“So why should it not be a free for a goalkeeper? That's what disappointed me.”