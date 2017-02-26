"We probably should have gone for it" 26 February 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

Sharing the spoils with Dublin is not an achievement that Donegal manager Rory Gallagher is going to get carried away with.

Gallagher and his players made the All-Ireland champions sweat in Ballybofey today and, afterwards, he told RTE Sport: “I don't see it (a draw) as a great achievement.

“We work very hard and we want to play the best teams in the country and we came here believing we were going to beat them.”

Donegal were on the attack in injury time when the final whistle sounded and the Fermanagh native lamented a lack of killer instinct up front.

“We probably should have gone for it.

“The boys were trying to work the opening and maybe they thought the ref would give them another while.

“A wee bit of inexperience, they should have pulled the trigger.”