Gavin 'proud' of his players after Donegal draw
26 February 2017
Dublin manager Jim Gavin.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
Not for the first time in his tenure, Jim Gavin has hailed the 'great mental resolve' of his Dublin players.
The All-Ireland champions extended their unbeaten run to 32 games with a hard earned draw against Donegal today and, speaking to RTÉ Sport in Ballybofey, the Dublin manager remarked: “I thought we showed great mental resolve, great grit.
“In difficult conditions we scored 1-5 from play and limited Donegal to 0-3 in the second half.
“I couldn't but be proud of the boys going home tonight after eking out a point.
“I thought we really controlled the first half, up to the 31st minute.
“Donegal got two really good goals, as you'd expect from a top-class side like they are.
“But the guys just regrouped at half-time and we stuck with our game-plan, our process.”