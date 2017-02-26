Gavin 'proud' of his players after Donegal draw 26 February 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

Not for the first time in his tenure, Jim Gavin has hailed the 'great mental resolve' of his Dublin players.

The All-Ireland champions extended their unbeaten run to 32 games with a hard earned draw against Donegal today and, speaking to RTÉ Sport in Ballybofey, the Dublin manager remarked: “I thought we showed great mental resolve, great grit.

“In difficult conditions we scored 1-5 from play and limited Donegal to 0-3 in the second half.

“I couldn't but be proud of the boys going home tonight after eking out a point.

“I thought we really controlled the first half, up to the 31st minute.

“Donegal got two really good goals, as you'd expect from a top-class side like they are.

“But the guys just regrouped at half-time and we stuck with our game-plan, our process.”