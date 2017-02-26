O'Rourke: we used the ball well 26 February 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

Monaghan's composure in possession was one of the main positives for manager Malachy O'Rourke following their win over Kerry today.

O'Rourke's charges have five points from a possible six under their belt in Division 1 after they came from behind to secure a 2-8 to 1-10 victory in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Speaking to RTE Sport shortly after the final whistle, he highlighted the fact that they didn't panic when they fell five points in arrears early on.

“We knew we were in the game, it was just a matter of not getting over-excited in the second half and wasting ball.

“We just had to try and keep as controlled as we could and use the ball well and pick off the scores. Lucky enough we did that.

“The last day against Cavan we forced it a wee bit, we kicked hurriedly and that so I thought we were a bit better today and it paid off.”

The games are coming thick and fast in the Allianz Football Leagues and next up is Tyrone for the Farney County.

“Tyrone will be a different test next week - we've a number of injuries there but we’ll take a lot of positives out of today.”