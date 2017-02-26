"The safety of the players is paramount here today" 26 February 2017





Healy Park after the match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch

The eleventh hour decision to postpone today’s Allianz FL Division 1 encounter between Tyrone and Cavan left many frustrated fans with a wasted journey.

Referee David Gough made the call just an hour before thrown-in as supporters from both counties were en route to Healy Park.

Tyrone PRO Eunan Lindsay explained to The Irish Examiner: “Up as far as ten o’clock this morning, it looked to all systems go, and the club here were confident that they could have taken two games (a hurling league fixture between the Red Hands and Donegal was also scheduled to be played at the venue today).

“But the strength and the length of the shower left puddles on the pitch in several places, and it was just a case of, in the interest of player safety, David Gough made the right decision.”

Meath referee Gough explained: “There’s at least seven visible puddles on it but about 40% of the pitch is under water. It’s what you can’t see is just as dangerous as what is there, so it would be unsafe for any of the players to be playing on it.

“The safety of the players is paramount here today, so we will just call it off and leave it for Croke Park to make the decision on when they will replay the game.”