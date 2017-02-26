FL2: controversy as Oak Leafers pip Lilywhites 26 February 2017





Derry's Emmett McGuckin with Meath's Conor McGill and Conor McHugh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry's Emmett McGuckin with Meath's Conor McGill and Conor McHugh.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Emmett McGuckin’s injury-time goal handed Derry a contentious 1-18 to 1-17 win over Kildare at Celtic Park.

The result sees the Oak Leaf County - humiliated by Meath a fortnight ago- move off the foot of the second tier, while the Lilywhites tumble from the top. But they will feel hard done by as they were adamant that the clinching score should have been ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Mark Donnellan.

In fairness, Tyrone referee Sean Hurson consulted with his umpires before allowing the goal to stand. Kildare went into the game with a spring in their step after impressive victories over Meath and Cork but they were unable to shake off a Derry side for whom James Kielt knocked over nine points.

Chris Healy found the top corner to give the visitors a 1-10 to 0-8 interval advantage but Damien Barton's charges had the wind behind them in the second half and signalled their intent with a run of seven unanswered scores inside a blistering ten-minute period. Kielt whacked one over from 65 metres and Carlus McWilliams also speared one from distance, as did Niall Loughlin.

Kildare battled back and late points from Neil Flynn and Fergal Conway looked like winning it. For all the quality and class witnessed in difficult conditions, it’s the last act of the game – deep into stoppage time – that will be remembered longest. McGuckin’s goal will be talked about long into the night, nay week.