FL3 round-up: Wee County, big hopes

26 February 2017

Louth manager Colin Kelly.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Louth remain on course for successive promotions after a magnificent 2-13 to 0-14 victory over Offaly in Tullamore.

Division Four winners in 2016, the Wee County sit top of Division Three after three rounds of games, with a wonderful 100% record. Colin Kelly’s charges added a third Leinster scalp in a row, with Ryan Burns netting twice to give them a 2-5 to 0-7 interval lead.

Elsewhere in the third division, Armagh defeated Longford by 3-13 to 3-9 in one of the games of the day at Pearse Park – Jamie Clarke, Oisin O’Neill and Stefan Campbell hitting the net for the winners.

And Antrim got their first win of the campaign as they edged out Sligo by 0-11 to 1-7 at Corrigan Park.




Most Read Stories

As it happened: Sunday Match Tracker

FL1: table-topping Farney reign in Kingdom

GPA won't take 'slap in the face' lying down, says Earley

'Take care on the roads' message for GAA fans

FL1: records remain intact as Donegal and Dublin draw

FL2: Banner stretched by upwardly-mobile Tribe


Android app on Google Play