FL3 round-up: Wee County, big hopes 26 February 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Louth remain on course for successive promotions after a magnificent 2-13 to 0-14 victory over Offaly in Tullamore.

Division Four winners in 2016, the Wee County sit top of Division Three after three rounds of games, with a wonderful 100% record. Colin Kelly’s charges added a third Leinster scalp in a row, with Ryan Burns netting twice to give them a 2-5 to 0-7 interval lead.

Elsewhere in the third division, Armagh defeated Longford by 3-13 to 3-9 in one of the games of the day at Pearse Park – Jamie Clarke, Oisin O’Neill and Stefan Campbell hitting the net for the winners.

And Antrim got their first win of the campaign as they edged out Sligo by 0-11 to 1-7 at Corrigan Park.