FL4 round-up: Model march on 26 February 2017





Westmeath's John Heslin.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Westmeath's John Heslin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wexford maintained their 100% record in the bottom tier with a battling victory over Waterford.

Kevin O'Grady hit 1-2 for Seamus McEnaney’s men as they fought off Na Deise by 1-9 to 0-10 at Wexford Park.

Meanwhile, Westmeath are up to second with five points out of six after goals from John Heslin and substitute Tommy McDaniels helped them to a comfortable double scores victory over Leitrim at Mullingar, 2-18 to 1-9.

In today’s other Division Four game, Wicklow scored a 0-17 to 2-4 win over London at Aughrim – the Garden County’s first victory of the year.